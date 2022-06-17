Allen County’s lack of a long-term plan for alleviating crowding and other problems at the county jail didn’t sit well with U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty.
Although the county has made progress on short-term goals, including overcrowding, there isn’t a specific plan to alleviate unconstitutional conditions at the jail over the long haul.
County officials also won’t meet a timeline they submitted to the court. They won’t have land for a potential new jail by August, Leichty learned from the county’s attorneys at Thursday’s hearing.
“So in a mere month’s time, the report to me is already outdated,” Leichty said. “We’re not starting out on the right foot.”
On March 31, Leichty ordered Allen County officials to make improvements based on a suit filed in January 2020 by Vincent Morris. The suit states that the jail is continually overcrowded and understaffed, has inmates sleeping on temporary beds and next to toilets and has maintenance issues, including clogged pipes.
County officials are looking for 60 to 70 acres of land to build on, said Ted Storer, attorney for the county. The delay will push the submitted plans back by about 45 days, Storer told Leichty.
The county is planning to build a jail large enough to accommodate 1,500 beds, based on projected needs, Storer said. The options are a new jail building large enough to hold all inmates – or a smaller building just for inmates with mental health and addiction issues and continued use of the existing downtown jail.
That decision depends on what architects will say about the condition of the current jail, he said. The county hasn’t hired an architecture firm yet but has received proposals in response to its advertisement.
The project would cost about $300 million, and construction would last three to four to years. “That’s going to be the largest construction project in Allen County history,” Storer said.
Attorney Laura Maser, also representing the county, said Allen officials are trying to ensure the jail is right for the county’s needs. She also said county officials thought that because the county reduced the jail population, they’d have more time for the long-term solution.
Leichty said it wasn’t up to the county to reinterpret what he said and he felt his order was clear.
The jail, with a capacity for 732 inmates, held more than 800 people Dec. 15. It’s now down to 680, although still using temporary beds. “These numbers are encouraging and moving in the right direction,” Leichty said.
He also approved of the jail’s efforts to give inmates more exercise time but wasn’t satisfied with low staff numbers, even though staff numbers have increased.
“I’d like to see continuing progress,” he said. Leichty set the next jail improvements hearing for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25.
He told the county legal teams they should have a long-term plan with a specific timeline to him by July 15. The plaintiff’s legal team should respond with its opinion of that long-term plan by July 25.
“I am very interested in the long-term plan, and I don’t want to wait until August,” Leichty said.
Kenneth Falk, attorney for Morris, a previous inmate, said he’s pleased with the progress on overcrowding but remains concerned about the lack of guards. Some jail blocks regularly get left unattended, he said without specifying how long.
Falk also wants a plan with specific dates. If Allen County officials don’t believe they can make deadlines, they can inform the court, he said.
He accused the county of again dragging its feet on the jail’s condition.
“The county has long known the deficiencies of the jail,” Falk said. “They’ve chosen to ignore them.”
Leichty also delayed his decision on a friend of the court brief filed by local activist group Help Not Handcuffs until Aug. 25. The attorney who filed it June 15 was at a funeral.
John Feighner, the attorney representing the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the jail, said the brief was ambiguously phrased.
If Leichty accepts the brief, the group would be able to participate in the jail discussions, said Help Not Handcuffs member Tony Borton.
“I’m disappointed we have to wait a few months to find out, but I’m optimistic,” Borton said. The group will continue to work on getting its voice heard, he added.