A four-day trial for a 21-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of killing two teens in 2021 began with tears as the victims’ sister and mother testified about how they found out about their loved ones’ deaths.
Both women said they had never heard of the then-19-year old Tre Zwieg, who is accused of murdering Brendan Cole, 19, of Fort Wayne and Juan Ramirez Jr., 16, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, while they were allegedly burglarizing a Cumberland Avenue home together.
Zwieg faces two counts each of murder and felony murder, one count of burglary and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm. He could be sentenced to 190 years in prison if he is found guilty on all counts.
Prosecutors and the defense both told jurors that the three teens were friendly with one another and staying together in Zwieg’s apartment leading up to Dec. 3, 2021, when Cole and Ramirez died.
Beyond that, the two sides found little to agree on.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told jurors that Zwieg carefully thought through a plan to kill his two friends and that the prosecution will provide evidence to support its claims during the trial.
“The defendant set up his purported friends, Brendan Cole and Juan Ramirez,” Chaille said. “He lured them.”
Chaille shared some of the evidence prosecutors plan to show, including that Zwieg allegedly told a former cellmate about the murders and told his ex-girlfriend to say they were together the night of the shooting.
Zweig’s defense attorney, Gregory Fumarolo, said the cellmate was a “jailhouse snitch” and claimed his client’s ex-girlfriend gave varying accounts of what happened after the slayings.
Chaille and Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge started the trial with witnesses, including Cole’s sister, Ramirez’s mother, the resident of the home the two teens were found in, a 911 caller and one of the first officers on the scene the night of the shooting.
The victims’ relatives described the shock of finding out their loved ones were dead after they were shown photos of the teens when they were still alive.
Zwieg trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.