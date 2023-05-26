A Fort Wayne man was found guilty of three counts of murder in a seemingly calm Allen Superior Court courtroom Friday, just before a scuffle involving 20 to 30 people broke out.
A jury found Jacquail Belcher, 30, guilty of shooting and killing Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28; in June 2018. Jurors also found that prosecutors proved their case for a sentencing enhancement stemming from Belcher using a gun to kill the three men.
With the three counts of murder and enhancement, Belcher could receive a sentence of up to 215 years.
As people sat quietly in a gallery and waited for the jury to return a verdict on the enhancement, Belcher said he disagreed with the prosecutor’s case. Referring to Fort Wayne Police Detective Ben MacDonald, Belcher said he did not thoroughly investigate the murders or other possible suspects.
“He didn’t investigate nothing,” Belcher said.
When jurors returned with the verdict on the enhancement, Belcher and his loved ones shouted “I love you” at each other as they exited the courtroom. Their somberness disappeared once they reached the courthouse hallways.
Several family members and friends of the victims and Belcher began shouting obscenities and threats at one another as they walked down the steps. Some even threw punches.
Although more than 10 Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers rushed to break up the brawl, it took about 30 minutes to separate the crowd.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sent jurors out shortly before 11:30 a.m. to come to a verdict in the case, and they returned by early afternoon with their decision.
Before leaving to deliberate, the jury heard closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge explained to jurors how the case resulted in Belcher’s arrest in January and why it took so long for detectives to assemble. Belcher was arrested in January, 4 1/2 years after the shooting.
The arrest followed “all of the pieces” of the case coming together after it changed hands multiple times, she said.
Despite the delay, the evidence pointed to Belcher shooting the three victims execution style, Helge said.
She said there were no signs of a struggle, “like they didn’t see it coming at all.”
But Eric Gardner, Belcher’s attorney, told jurors to focus on the identification aspect. He pointed to several witnesses being unable to make a positive ID when presented with a photo array that included his client’s picture.
In fact, Gardner said, the first element the state must prove is that his client was the one who fired the fatal shots. He said the jury simply could not find Belcher guilty if they did not believe prosecutors made their case in identifying Belcher as the shooter.
Prosecutors “have to prove each and every element,” Gardner said.
Gardner further referenced eyewitness statements that the shooter had a dark complexion and was tall – unlike his fair-skinned, 5-foot-5 client. Because of this, Gardner said, jurors could not exclude every possible theory of Belcher’s innocence. Gardner’s theory was that the murders were committed by someone else, whom the police had ruled out as the shooter.
“They have not done that, and they cannot do that,” Gardner said of prosecutors.
Closing for the state, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told jurors they had to believe Belcher was the “unluckiest guy ever” to find him not guilty.
He said the evidence – from eyewitness accounts, DNA evidence suggesting Belcher was in the shooter’s seat and conflicting accounts of his alibi – showed that Belcher was the one who killed three men that night.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 6.