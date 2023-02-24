Jamarion Thomas, 22, was found guilty today on all four counts related to the 2021 shooting death of Candaice M. Lay.
Thomas was charged with murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was also found guilty of an enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the offense.
The jury returned a verdict about four hours after closing arguments ended.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced April 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Lay died after being struck with a stray bullet from a gun battle outside of her apartment. The gun battle led to other four injuries.
The question came down to whether Thomas intended to kill anyone that night.
Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille asked the jury to consider the 76 rounds of ammunition that Thomas allegedly fired during the shootout. He noted that jurors would not be in the courtroom had Thomas just stopped.
Thomas' defense attorney, Robert Scremin, asked jurors to put themselves in Thomas' shoes, saying he was defending himself and his family. His mother and aunt were both shot during the gun fight.
Scremin said the guilty party was "a group of cowards drinking and partying," who he says instigated the gun fight and "scattered like rats afterward." He added that if the jury believed even one bullet was self defense that they must consider it could have been the bullet that killed Lay.
Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge rebutted Scremin's argument, saying the death was "100% instigated" by Thomas, who intended to kill anyone he could that night.