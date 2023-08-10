A jury is deliberating on whether a Fort Wayne man accused of a 2020 shooting death is responsible.
Jurors were sent out at 3:12 p.m. to determine whether 28-year-old Tremaine Wyatt is guilty of shooting and killing 31-year-old Allen Ruffin in July 2020. The defendant is also accused of shooting and seriously injuring Ruffin's girlfriend, who was a key witness in the case.
Wyatt is charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the alleged offense.
Ruffin and his girlfriend were shot in front of their Lillie Street home, according to a probable cause affidavit written by retired Fort Wayne Police Detective Donald Lewis. Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
His girlfriend identified Wyatt as the shooter at the hospital where she was receiving treatment for her own gunshot wounds, court records show. She further confirmed her statement to police by choosing Wyatt's photo out of 24 shown to her.