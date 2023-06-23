A verdict is expected today in a trial for a 2022 murder.
Jurors are charged with determining whether 30-year-old Issac Martin is guilty of killing Dequavius Tyler, 27, on Fort Wayne's southeast side a year ago this month.
Tyler was gunned down in the 5000 block of Oliver Street on June 12, 2022. Martin was charged with murder in October.
During opening statements Wednesday, Tesa Helge, chief counsel for the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, said what started as a "silly" fist fight between the victim and defendant ended in a fatal shooting. Helge and her co-counsel, Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee, said during the trial that the crime scene would tell the story of what happened that night.
But the case is not that simple, according to Tyree Barfield and Jamie Egolf, Martin's defense attorneys. Egolf told jurors that night was an "absolute nightmare," but not one caused by her client.
She said the evidence did not point to Martin as the aggressor, but it did point to someone.
"Evidence will show you Dequavius Tyler brought a gun to a fist fight," Egolf said.