A man suspected of shooting and killing a Fort Wayne man in 2022 was found guilty by a jury Friday night.
Issac Martin, 30, was accused of gunning down Dequavius Tyler, 27, on Fort Wayne’s southeast side in the 5000 block of Oliver Street on June 12, 2022.
Martin, who was arrested in October, was charged with murder, criminal recklessness and faces a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the offense.
The jury was sent out to deliberate at about 4:40 p.m. and returned its verdict less than three hours later. Martin is scheduled to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
During closing statements Friday afternoon, Tesa Helge, chief counsel for the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, said it’s hard to know what Martin’s motive for shooting Tyler would be, but the evidence points to him being the shooter regardless.
Helge and her co-counsel, Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee, emphasized that the shell casings found at the crime scene came back to Martin. They matched shell casings found near Martin when he was apprehended after a car and foot chase with police.
What prosecutors did not have, however, was the alleged murder weapon they believe was hidden by Martin shortly before police found him. They believe it was hidden in a bush at the home Martin was found at, picked up by a friend of Martin’s and subsequently destroyed before police could locate it.
Helge and Lee told jurors to pay heavy attention to jailhouse phone calls when Martin told the friend in coded messages that she needed to retrieve something from a bush at the house – phrases like “granny needs her ramp” and a “bush with an afro” could be heard in the phone call. Prosecutors say those phrases described items or physical attributes of the house where they believe the gun was hidden.
“We don’t have the weapon because he made sure we don’t,” Lee said pointing at Martin.
Tyree Barfield, co-defending Martin with Jamie Egolf, said the item Martin was directing the woman to find could have been anything, but Barfield said he believes it was likely drugs.
Barfield said the prosecution simply did not do its due diligence in looking into other possibilities.
“They said, ‘We’ve got our guy and we’re going to get him come hell or high water,’ ” Barfield said.
In fact, he said, jurors would have to disregard other evidence to accept the state’s theory and find the defendant guilty – describing the state’s exhibits as a “mountain of evidence, quantity over quality.”
Barfield ended by asking the jury to focus on the elements needed to convict Martin.
By doing so, he said, the jury would see the prosecution did not make its case to convict his client.
Lee closed for the prosecution, asking jurors to look at Martin’s behaviors in the hours after the shooting, specifically running from police, before making their decision.
“There is not guilty, and there is all of his behavior that night,” Lee said. “They don’t walk down the same street.”
“Find him guilty because there is no evidence he is not,” she said.