A jury found today a 17-year-old guilty of murdering a man in a November gun trade.
Lonnel Tinker was charged with felony murder and robbery following the shooting death of Johnny R. Yates Sr., 27, during a gun trade. Tinker appeared to be found guilty of robbery, but yells from family members in the gallery overpowered the verdict.
Jurors will now deliberate on an enhancement Tinker was charged with that alleges the use of a firearm in the offense.
Prosecutors alleged the defendant was one of three men involved in Yates’ death – Tinker, 24-year-old Anfernee Dean, and a man who later died of suicide.
Dean is scheduled to begin a four-day trial Aug. 22 where he faces charges for murder, along with an enhancement for using a firearm, and robbery.
During closing arguments, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille showed body camera footage of an officer talking to Yates’ girlfriend after the shooting where she gave information on three men that led to police finding the suspects. He also showed Yates’ autopsy photos that brought multiple people in the gallery to tears.
Richard Thonert, Tinker's attorney, argued that his client was unaware of any plans to rob or kill Yates.
"If he was just there, he is not guilty," Thonert said.
Thonert told jurors to focus on Tinker’s interview with police – specifically the teen's demeanor in the interview, his certainty that the deceased man police believed to be involved was the killer and that a detective told Tinker he did not believe he was the shooter.
During rebuttal, Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge told jurors Tinker was one of three people who knew about the “set up” and he is responsible for his actions regardless of his young age.