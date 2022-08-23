A Kendallville man was sentenced to 85 years in prison Tuesday for killing one person and badly injuring two others at a gas station in 2021.
Matthew Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty to all three charges -- one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder -- last month.
On June 27, 2021, Rodriguez used a pistol to shoot the three victims from behind following a brief encounter with one of them at the Gallops gas station on North Street in Kendallville, according to court documents.
One victim, Justin Smead, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other two, Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis, survived.
Afterward, Rodriguez’s sister, Anna Rodriguez, called Kendallville police to say he returned to her home “irate, crazy and insane” and told her he had shot three people. According to court documents, she told police she could see he was armed with a pistol.
His sister, along with local officers, were able to identify Rodriguez in security camera footage of the shooting.
Rodriguez was arrested in Ohio a few days later on June 30, 2021. Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters told The Journal Gazette last year Rodriguez was taken into custody by the Ohio State Highway Patrol outside Athens, Ohio, and that a trooper saw the red Kia Forte Rodriguez was driving and remembered it was connected to a homicide case in Indiana.
Noble Superior Judge Steven Clouse accepted the plea agreement at a sentencing hearing Tuesday. Rodriguez will serve 45 years for murder and 20 years each for both attempted murder charges, Noble County Superior Court 1 Bailiff Kaitlyn Weber said Tuesday.
The sentences will be served consecutively, so Rodriguez will spend the next 85 years in prison minus 419 days credited for time already served in jail.