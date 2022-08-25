An Indiana law firm filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in the 2020 death of Tia Meyers at the Whitley County Jail.
Meyers, 32 and a mother of four, was found unresponsive in her isolated cell on Aug. 29, 2020. The Whitley County coroner ruled she died of a methamphetamine overdose, but the legal team – Indianapolis law firm Wagner Reese – argues the death is a result of opioid withdrawal.
The firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Tamara Meyers, Tia’s mother, in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. According to court documents, Tia spoke her last words to her mother at 2:18 p.m. the day before her death during a phone call from the jail: “I don’t want to die … pray for me, mom.”
The autopsy subpoenaed from Whitley County indicates a toxicity level of .46 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine and .69 nanograms per milliliter of amphetamine. Meyers' death was ruled an accidental meth overdose. The autopsy was performed Aug. 30 by Dr. Scott Wagner at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center and the toxicology report was completed Sept. 24 at NMS Labs in Horsham, Pennsylvania.
Meyers was booked into the jail on the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2020, on charges of marijuana possession, possession of paraphernalia and speeding after failing to appear at a hearing Aug. 17, 2020. She spent 64 hours at the jail before being discovered at 6:57 a.m. Aug. 29 and pronounced dead shortly after at 7:05 a.m.
The lawsuit questions the series of events leading up to her death and notes the potential consequences of withdrawal. The sheriff's department did not immediately return requests for comment on the lawsuit.
“Failing to manage withdrawal symptoms can lead to serious health complications,” the lawsuit states, “including anxiety, depression, seizures, vomiting, dehydration, hypernatremia (elevated blood sodium level), heart problems, hallucinations, tremors, and death.”
It’s filed against a large group of people connected to the jail: Whitley County Sheriff Marcus Gatton, Chief Deputy Sheriff Jason Spencer, Jail Commander Sean Martin and 12 jail officers. It also names the medical contractor for the Whitley County Jail, Quality Correctional care, and the company's employee, nurse Myranda Sutton.
The sheriff’s department and jail were “woefully unprepared” to help Meyers and others who suffer from substance abuse disorder, the lawsuit alleges.
“Specifically, the Whitley County Sheriff failed to properly staff the jail, train the jail officers, and supervise the jail officers to ensure they knew how to properly monitor and provide a safe environment for detainees suffering from substance abuse disorders,” the document states.
During the booking process, Meyers admitted she had used heroin and crack every day since February, the lawsuit states. In the jail, she was placed in a “detox” cell for monitoring. However, the lawsuit alleges she was not properly monitored.
“Over the course of almost three days, jail officers and medical personnel would walk by her “DETOX” cell and merely peer into her cell for a few seconds,” the lawsuit states. “In the first two days of Tia’s detention, jail officers rarely entered Tia’s cell to check on her. In the final 24 hours of her stay at the jail, none of the officers or medical contractors entered Tia’s cell to observe her physical condition or take her vitals.”
If anyone had checked on Meyers, the lawsuit claims, she would have survived. It calls her death “preventable” and alleges there was an “unconstitutional policy, practice and custom” at the Whitley County Jail.