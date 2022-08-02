Two jurors were dismissed Tuesday in the trial of Kennisha Jackson, 21, for the Jan. 14, 2020, murder of Diquan Meriwether, 19.
This leaves one alternate juror left for the 12-person jury in the trial, which ended in two mistrials before and is scheduled to last until Friday.
Before, a trial was postponed in October 2020 after jury selection when defense attorney Donald Swanson wanted to introduce evidence the prosecution hadn’t been informed of during pretrial discovery. Then about a year ago when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict, the judge declared a mistrial on Aug. 11.
The two jurors from the current trial were dismissed Tuesday because one researched law on the topic and shared the results with another, an officer of the court said. Jurors are cautioned at the start not to investigate the matter themselves.
Also before the trial started, Allen Superior Judge David Zent questioned a juror who got lost and talked to Swanson to get directions to the jury chambers. But Zent ruled she hadn’t been compromised.
The jury was picked Monday, and opening statements began Tuesday. Both sides agreed that a friend drove Meriwether to Jackson’s home that afternoon to collect money she owed.
The whole incident happened in about two minutes, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Kamia Gatakala said during her opening statement. She told jurors they’d see a surveillance tape from outside of the home where Jackson was standing in the door when Meriwether was there in a pink hoodie.
The video would show him arguing with Jackson, then push against the front door and go in, Gatakala said.
Soon after, he comes out of the home holding his chest – where he’d been shot – and waving his hand toward the woman in the vehicle he arrived in, she said. He was completely shirtless, no pink hoodie.
They drove to the hospital until 911 told them to pull over, lay Meriwether on the ground and help him until the EMS arrived. He died at the hospital.
Gatakala told jurors during the opening statements they should pay attention to the video, including that her family arrived and helped clean up after. Jackson and her family didn’t call 911, and police came about an hour and a half later.
Despite an investigation, police found no gun, no bullet, no shell case and no pink hoodie. They did find red stains on the porch and in the living room, as well as a bullet hole in the front door.
“Someone did not want you to know what happened,” Gatakala said.
Swanson’s opening statement continued Jackson’s assertion that she acted in self-defense and said that Meriwether hit Jackson as he tried to collect money owed for marijuana.
“If Diquan had not invaded my client’s residence and had not battered her, we would not be here today,” Swanson said.
Meriwether went to the front door, started the argument and forced his way in, Swanson said. “Had he stayed outside, we would not be here.”
Originally, Jackson told police that Meriwether dropped he gun, and she picked it up and shot him, according to court records. A witness said they saw both Meriwether and Jackson with guns at their sides.
Swanson said Meriwether was there to protect his territory and reputation from someone not paying and jeopardizing his ability to hold on to that.
“He was on a mission,” Swanson said.
Jackson was 19 when the shooting happened. She faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted of the murder and another 20 if the jury decides a sentence enhancement for using a firearm causing death applies.