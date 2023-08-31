A Fort Wayne death consultant says she wants an opinion from a higher court after her constitutional rights were violated by state officials.
Lauren Richwine, founder of Death Done Differently, filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday claiming state officials violated her First Amendment right to free speech when they sent her a cease-and-desist order regarding her business.
As a death doula, Richwine consults with terminally ill individuals and their families as they plan their final days. In her lawsuit, Richwine is described as part of a "growing national movement rethinking the practices, customs and approaches surrounding death."
"By engaging in these difficult but important conversations, Lauren can give families the practical, emotional and non-technical support that funeral directors do not typically provide," the lawsuit reads.
Richwine was forced to stop offering her services, however, following a January order from the Indiana State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service demanding the consultant stop speaking with other adults about death care.
Richwine says the board's enforcement of Indiana's funeral statutes and regulations violates the First Amendment as the plaintiffs applied it to her.
Indiana State Board of Funeral & Cemetery Service board members Kathleen Matuszak, Thomas Sproles, Frank Downing and Christopher Cooke are named as defendants in the lawsuit, as well as Lindsay Hyer, executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is named as well.
The defendants were involved with the cease-and-desist order that followed a 2021 investigation sparked by an unnamed complainant. The order came with one way out – if Richwine obtains both a funeral director license and a funeral home license, she can continue her work.
Indiana requires at least two years of schooling and interning become a licensed funeral director. To secure a funeral home license, Richwine would have to spend thousands of dollars on a building her business would not use.
"Because those licenses are so burdensome to obtain, in practice defendants have imposed a complete gag order on plaintiffs from speaking about death," Richwine's lawsuit reads.
Richwine's lawsuit claims her First Amendment rights were violated by censoring her speech in various forms – one-on-one consultations, educational lectures, comments about Indiana’s funeral laws and advertisements about those services.
She has asked for a declaration that the enforcement of Indiana’s funeral statutes and regulations violates her First Amendment right to free speech. Additionally, Richwine has asked the court to rule that Indiana funeral regulations shall not be enforced in the way that restricts free speech.
In its order, the board demands Richwine remove speech from her website and other materials and stop counseling clients about methods and alternatives for the final disposition of human remains.
The board's cease-and-desist order claimed Richwine and her business violate an Indiana code that states someone who engages in the practice of funeral service without a license commits a Class B infraction. But Richwine emphasizes that she has never claimed to be a licensed funeral director or engaged in work typical of a funeral professional, such as embalming.
Richwine began turning away new clients and speaking engagements in June. Monday was the deadline set by the state attorney general's office for Richwine to have all content promoting her work removed from her website.