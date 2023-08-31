At a glance

Lauren Richwine, founder of Death Done Differently, offered several services before she and her business received a cease-and-desist order demanding she stop counseling clients about the methods and alternatives for the final disposition of human remains. Before the order, her offerings included:

Initial consultation: A free, no-obligation conversation with potential clients for them to learn more about her services and ask questions.

Full end-of-life planning: Discussion of end-of-life options with a client and their family, including conversations about funeral options, options for body disposition and choices families have for remembrance services, as well as advice about end-of-life paperwork.

Advance care planning: Conversations with clients and their family about desired levels of medical intervention in the case of a sudden accident or death.

Visits: Visits with clients and family as they approach the end of life to offer emotional support, including readings, music, conversation, healing touch or general companionship with the individual prior to death.

Legacy letters: Assists a dying person in drafting a letter to loved ones and ensuring it gets to intended recipients.

Richwine began turning away clients in June and no longer offers her services due to the cease-and-desist order.