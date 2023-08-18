A Grabill man accused of 10 sex-related crimes against a child faces 16 years in prison after accepting a plea agreement Friday.
Travis Ely, 38, is charged with six counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of incest. He was charged last August after a girl came forward about the abuse she said happened hundreds of times, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brett Eley.
Haley Scribner, Allen County deputy prosecutor, offered Ely an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to child molesting in exchange for his 10 initial charges being dismissed. The agreement calls for the maximum sentence allowed for a Level 3 felony, 16 years behind bars.
As part of Scribner’s offer, prosecutors have agreed not to seek a habitual offender sentencing enhancement.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will have discretion to impose any fines, court costs or restitution on Ely if she accepts the plea agreement during his sentencing hearing. If she does not accept the agreement, Ely will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.
During Friday’s hearing, Gull asked Ely what made him guilty of child molesting.
“I had sexual intercourse with the victim,” Ely responded.
“You knew what you were doing was wrong, didn’t you?” Gull asked.
“Yes, your honor,” Ely said.
Three weeks before reporting the abuse to police, the girl said it escalated from molestation to rape, court documents show.
“I sat on the floor naked, in pain because it hurt so bad, crying,” the girl told police, according to court records.
Ely is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.