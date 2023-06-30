A Fort Wayne man accused of fatally shooting two teens and injuring another in 2021 accepted a plea agreement that drops a life without parole charge but leaves him facing a sentence of up to 190 years.
Joseph Bossard is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-olds Joshua Cooper and Anderson Retic, as well as critically injuring then-19-year-old Jaylin Rice.
Bossard originally faced seven charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the alleged offenses. He also faced life without parole in prison.
Per a plea agreement signed Thursday by the 34-year-old defendant, Bossard pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and the firearm enhancement. In exchange, the aggravated battery charge, criminal recklessness charge and life-without-parole charge will be dropped.
Bossard is set to be sentenced Aug. 11, at which time Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will decide whether to accept the plea. If the plea is accepted, Zent would have full authority to determine the sentences for each charge. But the plea specifies the sentences must be served consecutively.
The shooting was captured by security camera footage from the gas station where the slayings took place. In the videos, Bossard can be seen getting into an argument with the three teens shortly before the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Officer Donald Lewis.
After circling the car the men were in, Bossard left and returned four minutes later, court records show. In the video, he could be seen approaching the teens’ car before shooting at the driver’s side.
The teens drove away from the gas station, followed by Bossard, according to court documents. Police later found the victims in and around the vehicle, which had crashed into a snowbank.
Several people demonstrated a week after the Feb. 17, 2021, shooting, calling for Bossard to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They pointed to the races of the defendant, who is white, and the victims, who were Black, calling into question whether the shooting was racially motivated.
A statement from ChangeMakers, a local social and racial justice advocacy group, a week after the shooting called for four demands to be met:
• An investigation including full release of statements, interviews, records, video footage, recordings and 911 calls;
• An investigation that “reflects the fact that (Bossard) likely acted within his own racial bias”;
• That no plea agreements be offered to Bossard;
• And for Bossard to be charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
After nearly a year since the shooting, a months-long attempt to determine if Bossard was fit to stand trial ended in Zent ordering that the defendant was competent.
A second evaluation in 2022 determined Bossard was incompetent to support his defense. During the most recent competency hearing in March, Bossard was once again found competent.