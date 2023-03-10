A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of seriously wounding another man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two battery charges.
Police were called May 24 to a report of someone with a gun. About 20 minutes after the first call, other officers were dispatched to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim with serious injuries after being shot in the groin, according to court documents.
Witnesses said Quejuance Stewart and the victim got into an argument while the victim was collecting his things from one of the witness’s apartments.
Court documents say a witness told police they heard Stewart threaten to shoot the gun, followed by the victim saying, “It is not that deep, bro. Calm down,” before shots were fired. Witnesses said Stewart began shooting with a gun in each hand.
Stewart had been released from prison two months before the confrontation and said he was on a positive path. In court Friday, Stewart and his girlfriend told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull the pair had gone to the site of the shooting to help Stewart’s little sister and niece. Stewart told Gull he wasn’t angry or upset, just worried that night.
“I was protecting my family,” he said.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Stewart pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Initially, he also was charged with felony attempted murder, carrying a handgun with a felony conviction in the last 15 years, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the offense.
He was sentenced to five years for battery resulting in serious bodily injury and 10 years for battery by means of a deadly weapon. The terms will be served consecutively with a 112-day credit for time served in jail while awaiting trial.