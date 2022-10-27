A man accused of stabbing two New Haven police officers after entering several homes in December will serve 20 years in prison if a judge accepts a plea agreement.
Brandon M. Gardner, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Allen Superior Court to battery, aggravated battery and residential entry.
Gardner accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for a 20-year sentence in prison. Judge Fran Gull will decide whether to accept the agreement during a sentencing hearing Nov. 29.
As part of the plea deal, several other charges, including attempted murder and resisting law enforcement, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Gardner was to stand trial next week and faced 20 to 40 years in prison on the attempted murder charge alone.
New Haven police arrested Gardner after they said he stabbed two police officers who were checking on his well-being the morning of Dec. 13.
A family member told police Gardner was making vague threats to harm himself.
Officers learned Gardner had left on a bicycle and found him near Green and Moeller roads. Officers yelled at him to stop, but he got off the bike and ran into the woods, police said.
Gardner tried to enter several homes. He went in the front door of one home and fled out the back door, police said.
Gardner then went into a fenced backyard on Macgregor Drive and lunged with a pocketknife at an officer who opened the fence. That officer and another officer were stabbed in their lower extremities, police said.
Assisting officers arrived and gained control of Gardner, while other officers tended to the wounded officers who were treated at a hospital and released.