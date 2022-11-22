A Fort Wayne man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours has been charged with four felonies after a woman told police he fired his gun into the air and held it to her friend's head.
Rushawn King, 23, was charged Monday with domestic battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a handgun and pointing a firearm at another person.
Court documents in the case were released Tuesday.
Residents were evacuated from an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane after dispatchers received a call from a woman at 2:36 a.m. Sunday who said her boyfriend threatened to shoot her, police said. She called from a nearby gas station after fleeing the building.
Police attempted to contact King by cell phone and over a loudspeaker, but he did not respond. Specialty teams arrived to assist on the scene, and King eventually left the apartment at 7:11 a.m. and was arrested.
King had a prior conviction for domestic battery in 2019 and for unlawfully carrying a handgun last year. He also had an open warrant issued in September after a petition to revoke his probation in the 2021 case was filed.
The woman was in a relationship with King, according to the probable cause affidavit, but the two do not live together and the incident Sunday occurred at her home.
The victim told police King began arguing with her and her friend. During the argument, according to the affidavit, King displayed his semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the friend’s head, threatening to “blow her head off.”
He then walked onto the apartment’s balcony and shot “the entire magazine of bullets” into the air.
After that, King returned to the apartment and continued to yell at the victim. According to the affidavit, King hit her about eight times in the face, knocking her glasses off and breaking them. The strikes also caused a “small cut” under the victim’s eye.
Magistrate John Bohdan placed King on a 72-hour hold and set bail at $25,000. He also issued two pretrial no-contact orders against King.
An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.
King faces up to six years for the charges of intimidation and unlawfully carrying a handgun, and up to 2.5 years each for the charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm at a person.