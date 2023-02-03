Police were able to identify the second man involved in the 2021 fatal shooting of Daniel Nolan after a witness revealed new information at a recent deposition.
A witness identified the second individual involved in the shooting, previously identified only as “Bo,” as 23-year-old Torrese Bobo, according to a probable cause affidavit released Friday morning. The revelation came during a Jan. 26 deposition by a defense attorney for Tony Jackson, the first man arrested in connection with the shooting.
Bobo was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Fort Wayne Police Department on a preliminary charge of homicide.
Police found Nolan, 33, dead inside his vehicle parked outside his home in the 3500 block of South Hanna Street on May 2, 2021. Nolan suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
In July 2021, police arrested Jackson and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office filed murder charges against him. Jackson, who is currently being held in the county jail, faces an Aug. 18 trial.
According to the affidavit, witnesses saw Nolan and another man get into an argument with Bobo and two other people at a local club the night before the shooting. One witness also said he saw “a guy in a black shirt” slap down Nolan’s hand. The man in the black shirt is identified in the affidavit as Bobo.
Police looked at video footage from the club and several other locations, including from a gas station near where Nolan was sleeping in his parked car. The affidavit said the footage showed two men walking toward the car, and later running away after the sound of gunshots.
Detectives said that because spent cartridges were grouped closely together on the ground – as were the bullet holes on the vehicle – the shooter or shooters were stationary rather than driving by when the bullets were fired.
The men, identified in the affidavit now as Bobo and Jackson, jumped into a vehicle driven by a woman with long, straight hair, identified in the affidavit only as “Witness 7.” She is the same witness who revealed Bobo’s identity in the January deposition.
The affidavit notes the windows and doors to Nolan’s car were closed and suggests the defendants did not engage with Nolan before shooting. Although both Jackson and Bobo are charged with murder, it is unclear in both affidavits whether police believe one or both men fired at Nolan.
An initial hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. No bond has yet been set in the case.