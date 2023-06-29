A Fort Wayne man convicted of a 2022 murder and sentenced to a total of 91 years wants a new trial.
Anthony Lopez, 42, said two motions denied by a judge before his trial prevented him from having a fair shot with the jury.
Lopez was convicted in November for the April 2022 murder of 63-year-old William Kintzel, who was found dead in a wooded area near Birchwood and McCormick streets. The victim had been shot three times.
Police identified Lopez and another man after an officer named them through photos released of the two suspects, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Jeff Marsee. The other suspect, 42-year-old Michael Barker, is wanted on an active warrant for felony murder and robbery.
Lopez was arrested days after the murder during a traffic stop. At that time, the man who was with Lopez gave consent to have his vehicle searched. The search led police to find a bag with a gun in it, which was determined to not be used in the murders, according to a brief filed Thursday by Mark Thoma, Lopez’s appeal attorney.
Police then arrested Lopez on charges of murder, carrying a firearm as a convicted felon and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the offenses. Lopez and Thoma have now called into question two separate issues related to the gun.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull made two decisions that unfairly impacted Lopez, according to the brief submitted to the appellate court. Gull denied one motion that would have allowed Lopez to have the murder and sentencing enhancement charge tried by a separate jury from the gun possession charge and rejected another motion that would have kept the jury from learning about the gun found with Lopez.
Thoma said the gun was found in an illegal search because the driver of the car gave consent to search the vehicle but did not and could not give officers permission to search Lopez’s bag, where the gun was found. The attorney said the search ultimately violated his client’s federal protection against unreasonable search and seizure.
The search of the bag was unreasonable and the result should not have been disclosed at trial, Thoma said, because officers did not try to find out who the backpack belonged to before looking through it. He added that statements made to police about the gun should be suppressed “as they were the result of the original, unreasonable search and were the fruit of an illegal search.”
Regardless, the gun-related charge should have been separated from the murder because Thoma said it “was simply too unrelated and too remote from the murder charge to be tried at the same time as the murder count.” He added it could have had a prejudicial impact with the jury. Thoma said keeping the charges together was done to make the jury think that if Lopez had a weapon then, he likely had one the day of the murder.
Supervising Deputy Attorney General George Sherman, on behalf of the state, disagreed with Thoma in his brief because he said the jury was given a fair view of the case.
The court acted appropriately in allowing the gun to be admitted as evidence, and the police were reasonable when they assumed the driver gave consent to search everything in the vehicle.
But even if the handgun was suppressed as evidence, Sherman said, it was made clear to the jury that the handgun police found when they arrested Lopez was not the same weapon that killed Kintzel. He added that the murder conviction was supported by substantial independent evidence.
Regarding Lopez’s denied motion to separate the cases, Sherman said the evidence was not too complex for jurors to understand and distinguish between the charges. He said Lopez failed to show that the court abused its discretion with the decision to keep the charges together.
Lopez’s request has been sent to the state’s Court of Appeals. Appeal cases are considered only at judges’ discretion.