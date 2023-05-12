A jury came back with a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old Fort Wayne man accused shooting and killing two people in 2021 after the four-day trial concluded today.
Tre Zwieg faces at least 170 years for two counts of murder, burglary and an enhancement for using a gun. The jury found him guilty of murder and burglary, and the jurors are out again to deliberate on the enhancement that would extend the sentence 20 years.
Zwieg is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Juan Ramirez and 19-year-old Brendan Cole while the trio allegedly burglarized a home on Cumberland Avenue Dec. 3, 2021.
During the first day of the trial, Ramirez's mother and Cole's sister gave tearful testimonies about the day the found out their loved one was murdered. Both women said they had never heard of Zwieg before he was a suspect in the murders.
Ramirez's mother said her son and Cole were raised as cousins because of close family ties.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge questioned a witness who knew intimate details of the day of the murders – a man Zwieg met in jail and allegedly told about the fatal shooting.
Zweig’s defense attorney, Gregory Fumarolo, said during opening statements Tuesday the witness was a “jailhouse snitch."
The witness testified he met Zwieg when the two men were being held in the Allen County Jail and the two became acquaintances. During that time, the man said he heard directly from Zwieg or overheard Zwieg confess to shooting one the victims multiple times and using multiple guns.
"Nobody wants to be a snitch," the witness said, but "if something happened to someone in my family, I would hope someone would come forward if they knew something."
He added that Zwieg seemed emotionless when talking about the murders.
"If he felt bad, I couldn't tell," the witness said.