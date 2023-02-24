Jurors on Friday found a man guilty on five counts related to the 2021 shooting death of Candaice M. Lay.
Jamarion Thomas, 22, was charged with murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the crime.
He is scheduled to be sentenced April 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Lay, who was 29 at the time of her death, was shot and killed in her apartment as a gun fight between Thomas and an unknown group of people progressed outside.
Prosecutors believe 76 rounds of ammunition were fired by Thomas during the gun fight. Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille asked the jury to consider that as they deliberated, noting they would not be there had Thomas stopped firing and went inside.
Chaille said Thomas “provoked” and “instigated” further gunfire that ultimately resulted in Lay’s death.
Lay was not the only one shot during the incident, however, something Thomas’ defense attorney, Robert Scremin, asked the jurors to keep in mind.
Scremin said Thomas was defending himself and his family as Thomas, his mother and his aunt were all shot with varying degrees of severity during the shootout.
He said the real guilty party was {span}”a group of cowards drinking and partying,” who instigated the gun fight and “scattered like rats afterward.”{/span}
{span}Scremin said if jurors believe even one bullet was fired in self defense, they had to consider that it could have been the bullet that claimed Lay’s life, {/span}
{span}He noted that people have the right to defend themselves in Indiana with no duty to retreat, asking the jurors to put themselves in Thomas’ shoes even if they would have acted differently.{/span}
{span}While wrapping up closing statements, {span}Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge rebutted Scremin’s argument, saying the death was “100% instigated” by Thomas, who intended to kill anyone he could that night.{/span}{/span}