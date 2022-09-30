A 23-year-old could face nearly 88 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering a barber three years ago.
Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 28 for Jamari L. Dodson of Fort Wayne in the death of Michael LoVett.
A jury on Thursday found Dodson guilty of murder and of criminal recklessness with a gun. Jurors also found that a 20-year sentence enhancement was applicable because Dodson used a gun during the crime.
Dodson faces up to 87 years and six months in prison for the April 19, 2019, murder of LoVett after an argument that turned into a fight and then a shooting.
His brother, James Dodson, 38, of Fort Wayne, was already sentenced to 87 years and 183 days on Nov. 25, 2019, for the same charges in the case.
A jury found him guilty on Nov. 1, 2019, of murder and of criminal recklessness with a gun, as well as finding the sentence enhancement was applicable to him.
The two shot Michael LoVett Jr. outside his The Legendary Barbershop on Lake Avenue near North Anthony Boulevard, according to court records. James Dodson had been a customer at the shop and left about 5:30 p.m. during the unfinished haircut because an argument about religion got so intense.
James Dodson returned about an hour later with his brother and an unidentified man and confronted LoVett, court documents state. Video at the site showed Jamari Dodson got into a physical fight with LoVett, and that spilled on to the sidewalk.
On the sidewalk, James Dodson began shooting a gun, and Jamari Dodson broke away and began firing, and court documents state that video from a gas station captured the fight, the shots and Jamari Dodson fleeing. Police found 17 shell casings from two guns at the scene.
LoVett was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshots, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee said at James Dodson’s sentencing. That included “two kill shots” to his head and abdomen.