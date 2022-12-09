A Fort Wayne man who was stabbed during a burglary attempt that left the victim with a life-threatening wound was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.
Daniel Vega, 26, of the 6800 block of Decatur Road, was also sentenced to two years formal probation and another two years unsupervised probation, to be served after he’s released from prison.
He pleaded guilty to felony burglary on Oct. 6 and has also agreed to cooperate should charges be filed against a man who was with him during the Oct. 31, 2021, incident.
In exchange for his plea, the prosecution dropped two felony charges against Vega, burglary with a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull cited as aggravators Vega’s history of conviction for two misdemeanors and one felony, and that he was on probation when the crime took place.
The incident happened about 2:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue, according to court documents.
Vega, another man and a woman Vega said was his wife went to the apartment of the victim.
Vega told police that the woman went into the apartment to get money from the victim while he and the man played around outside with BB guns. The men then decided to tell the woman it was time to leave, he said.
According to his account, he and the man opened the screen door and main door, and went into the apartment with the BB guns by their sides. Then the man who lived there attacked them with a knife.
The man told police officers who responded to his 911 call that Vega and the other man came into the apartment with guns and tried to rob him. He got into a fight with them and was slashed across the stomach.
Police found a box cutter, a BB gun rifle and a crowbar at the scene, as well as blood on the floor and a trail of blood leading to the door. Vega later told police he’d grabbed the crowbar and started swinging it at the victim.
The woman took Vega to the hospital for a stab wound from the fight, then dropped the other man off at his vehicle, according to court documents. She admitted to police that she had driven the two men to the scene.
Vega’s attorney, Robert Gevers, tried to delay the sentencing hearing because Vega hadn’t been properly screened for potential home detention as part of his sentence. He hadn’t submitted all proper paperwork, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said.
Gull continued with the hearing because Vega had two months to do what was required, she said.
Vega was taken into custody in the courtroom immediately following his Friday morning sentencing, pausing to hand personal effects to his supporters in the courtroom and to give them hugs.