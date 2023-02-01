When pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter today, Ahmad Pearson confirmed that the shooting was revenge.
“I killed the person that killed my mom,” Pearson told Allen County Magistrate Samuel Keirns. “I shot him.”
Based on the plea agreement, the 21-year-old Pearson faces a sentence of 20 to 40 years for the death of Travis Deval Jones, 40, on Aug. 31, 2021. Pearson’s sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 16.
Pearson was originally charged with murder, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office included a sentence enhancement with the original charge for using a gun. The felony of voluntary manslaughter was added for the plea agreement, Keirns said during the hearing.
Pearson also pleaded guilty sentence enhancement. His plea agreement’s potential sentencing range of 20 to 40 years would include both charges, and the sentences would be served consecutively.
The night of the shooting, Pearson followed Jones’ 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada in his own car, according to the probable cause affidavit. About 10 p.m., Pearson allegedly shot Jones multiple times in the chest, and Jones crashed into a parked car in the 4200 block of South Monroe Street.
Police responding to a 911 call found Jones unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel. Medics treated him, but he died at the scene.
During the investigation, witnesses told police that Pearson planned to retaliate for his mother’s death.
He believed that Jones had killed his mother, Twilah Newmon-Thomas, on Sept. 11, 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit. The description of one of the suspects matched Travis Jones.
No one has been charged in Newmon-Thomas' death.