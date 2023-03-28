Now free, a man who recently faced up to 125 years in prison was no longer required to appear in court Tuesday to face a jury trial for murder as previously scheduled.
Quantae Jackson, 29, was released about a week before the start of his set trial date. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull granted the motion last Monday, allowing Jackson to return home after being arrested in September.
“Based on newly received information, the state cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said in a motion.
Jackson was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and a firearm enhancement – all in connection to the July murder of Calvin Keys. Keys was shot to death on July 4, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Soon after his arrest, Jackson filed a motion for a speedy trial and had his four-day trial set for 183 days later.
Charges could be refiled at a later date.