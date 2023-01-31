A Fort Wayne man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a woman with whom he had two children.
Allen County Superior Judge David Zent sentenced Samuel L. Clemons, 38, to 12 years on the highest felony, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, with the last two years on formal probation. Zent also sentenced Clemons to three more years of probation and three years of non-reporting probation on three other felonies Clemons to which pleaded guilty Jan. 11.
Clemons caused the death of Samia Ethel Hayes, 31, of Fort Wayne on May 1 by hitting the rear of her 2004 Nissan Murano with his 2011 Chevrolet Malibu near downtown Fort Wayne. Her Murano skidded sideways on South Clinton Street and struck a light post and two trees before stopping, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Clemons told police that they’d gotten into an argument at a residence, and he left first. He told police Hayes hit his vehicle from behind as they drove to downtown until they turned and she pulled in front of his vehicle.
Although Clemons said he hit her vehicle from behind while trying to get away, witness accounts and surveillance video didn’t support that.
The other felonies to which Clemons pleaded guilty were reckless homicide, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and as part of the plea, the prosecution dropped another charge of felony criminal recklessness.