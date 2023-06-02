A 24-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for his part in a 2020 murder.
Korta Thomas’ sentence stems from a plea agreement he signed last June that dismissed the murder charge he initially faced when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Hakeem Cage alongside his cousin, Javon Thomas, 20. The time will be served consecutively with a sentence for an unrelated charge of domestic battery.
Cage was gunned down in front of his girlfriend and then robbed as he was dying in front of the Summit at Ridgewood apartments in Fort Wayne on Dec. 2, 2020.
In exchange for testifying against his younger cousin, who was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison, Thomas was guaranteed to have his sentence set at 16 years on a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Though he was not required to testify at trial against his cousin, the agreement stands.
Both men were identified through witnesses who were able to describe the shooting, actions of the men before and after the murder, and phone records, according to probable cause affidavits signed by Fort Wayne Detective Liza Anglin.
Cage’s girlfriend told police she and Cage were walking to her apartment after a party when she heard footsteps coming in their direction. She heard about five gunshots before Cage collapsed.
Immediately after Cage fell, the woman saw the shooter rummage through her dying boyfriend’s pockets, taking a large amount of money in the process, court records say.
Javon Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time, was originally charged with murder, robbery and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the crimes. With the dismissal of the robbery charge and sentencing enhancement, Javon Thomas’ plea agreement required him to be sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Of that sentence, 45 years will be spent behind bars and 10 years will be suspended. After Javon Thomas is released from prison, he will be placed on probation for 10 years.