A Fort Wayne man who killed a local businessman will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, was sentenced today to life without parole. Earlier this month, a jury found Cramer guilty of the murder of 55-year-old Shane Van Nguyen.
He was also convicted of felony abuse of a corpse and felony resisting law enforcement for dismembering Nguyen’s body after the murder, which took place April 23, 2021.
The jury also recommended the life sentence without parole for Cramer.
Jacob Daniel Carreon-Hamilton, 22, was also sentenced to five years in early November for assisting Cramer in dismembering the body. As part of a plea deal, Carreon-Hamilton testified against Cramer during the seven-day trial.
Rob Evans and Don Cochran, friends of Nguyen’s family, presented a victim impact statement on behalf of his widow, Don Nguyen. She wanted Cramer to understand how his actions affected Nguyen’s family and community.
“His murder took away my husband,” Don Nguyen’s statement said. “His murder took away a father of two sons.”
Cochran held up several pictures of Shane Nguyen alongside his family and friends during the statement.
Nguyen’s death affected hundreds of people, Evans said while reading Don Nguyen’s statement, which also referenced Shane Nguyen’s time spent volunteering with his Catholic parish, Bishop Dwenger High School’s band and the local Vietnamese community, as well as working as a food truck operator.
“Your horrific, unnecessary, tortuous crime has created havoc in our family,” her statement said, as well as in the community at large.
Cramer, who said he plans to appeal the sentence, also delivered a brief statement, telling Nguyen’s family he’s “truly sorry for what happened.”
“I wish I could take it back,” he continued.
According to testimony and court records, Cramer had knocked Nguyen out by strangling him before an expected sexual encounter at a Fort Wayne storage business. He then killed Nguyen by either hitting him in the head or dropping his head on the storage unit Cramer was renting.
During the trial, Cramer’s defense attorney, Robert Scremin, argued the killing wasn’t murder because it was committed in the heat of the moment and asked Allen Superior Judge David Zent to allow jurors to consider manslaughter instead, a request the judge denied.
Cramer and Nguyen were involved in a sexual relationship, both sides said, and Nguyen did favors for Cramer, who was homeless at the time. Scremin characterized Nguyen as predatory during the trial and said Nguyen demanded a sexual encounter.
During arguments over the sentence enhancement, after which the jury recommended life without parole, clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Stephen Ross said Cramer tested at an IQ of about 81; average IQs are between 92 to 110.
Although Ross also said Cramer had ADHD, anxiety disorder and antisocial personality disorder, he also said Cramer willingly participated in the killing and knew it was wrong.