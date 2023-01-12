A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for being a convicted violent felon in possession of a handgun.
The sentence, given by U.S. District Judge Holly Brady, also requires Remon D. Phillips, 39, to serve two years on supervised release after prison
A jury found Phillips guilty of the crime in October after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District.
Phillips was a passenger in a car Fort Wayne police were pursuing Feb. 20, court documents said. An officer attempted to pull the car over, but the driver eluded them.
During the pursuit, the officer saw Phillips lean out of a car window and point a handgun at the officer, the news release said. Later during the chase, Phillips tossed the handgun away, but police recovered it.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office described the gun as a Taurus 9 mm handgun with a 30-round extended magazine.
Phillips had nine prior felony convictions, the news release said. Because of those, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make neighborhoods safer. The news release said the Department of Justice launched the safe neighborhoods program in May 2021 to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve.