A 48-year-old Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder in beating his mother to death in 2017 was handed a 55-year sentence Friday after trying to withdraw his guilty plea.
Chad Ingram accepted a plea deal in July after several hearings to determine whether he was competent to stand trial. Ingram attempted to reinstate his not-guilty plea during Friday’s proceeding, but Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull denied his request, moving forward with his sentencing.
Ingram’s mother, Heidi Colley, was found beaten to death in her home about six years ago after her brother called the New Haven Police Department to request a wellness check, according to a probable cause affidavit written by New Haven Police Detective James Krueger. Colley’s brother said he had not heard from her for days before making the call, court records show.
When police found her, Colley was “cold to the touch with rigor mortis” in a bedroom of her New Haven home, court records show. Ingram appeared “highly intoxicated” to officers, slurring his words and seated next to several empty bottles of alcohol.
Ingram has been in the Allen County Jail’s custody since he was first charged. He was given credit for the 2,017 days he’s already spent in incarceration.
During the Friday hearing, Ingram’s ex-wife, Julia Simpson, detailed the abuse she faced while married to the defendant in the 1990s. She said they married straight out of high school and the abuse started soon after.
“He made my life a nightmare,” Simpson said. “I’m lucky me and my boys got out alive.”
Dan Ingram, the defendant’s brother and victim’s son, said his mother was a giving woman who helped Chad Ingram as much as she could.
“She would sacrifice herself, oftentimes to a fault,” Dan Ingram said.
He added his brother had a violent past and frequently exhibited “truly sick behavior” and that his family felt safe only when Chad Ingram was locked up.
“I do not believe Chad can reform,” Dan Ingram said.
At the end of his victim impact statement, Dan Ingram told his brother to turn to God and seek forgiveness.
“You killed – in a despicable manner – a woman who gave her all to you,” Dan Ingram said.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee recounted a conversation she had with the victim from the time Lee prosecuted Chad Ingram for battering his mother.
Lee said she told Colley that her son would eventually kill her.
Colley responded that she was “the only person he has in this world,” Lee said.
Before handing down the sentence, Gull told Ingram he was in a position of trust with his mother.
“The violation of that trust is egregious,” she said.