A Michigan man faces up to 58 years when sentenced Nov. 21 on three felonies for sexual contact with minors in Allen County.
After a trial this week, a jury delivered a verdict Wednesday that Joshua S. Householder, 36, was guilty of child molesting, child molesting fondling or touching a child younger than 14, and sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to court records, there were two victims. One told investigators that Householder came into her room in May or June of 2017, near the end of her fourth grade year.
He removed the bedding, pulled her clothing down, then touched her in sexual ways, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Sgt. Todd Battershell of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The second victim told investigators of being in her mother’s bed when ill, and Householder got into the bed after her mother had gone to work. Householder fondled her over and under her clothing, and when he stopped and seemed to have satisfied himself, she ran to her own bed, court documents state.
Householder also had a habit of grabbing her breasts and buttocks while they lived in Allen County, in the latter half of the last decade, she told investigators.
A witness told investigators that they had seen Householder grab the breast of the victim while they were roughhousing in that time period. The victim had an uncomfortable look on her face, the witness said.