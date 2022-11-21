A Michigan man found guilty last month of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor was sentenced Monday to 43 years in prison.
A jury found Joshua Householder, 36, guilty last month after a one-week trial of child molesting, child molesting involving fondling or touching a child younger than 14, and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Allen Superior Judge David Zent sentenced Householder to 43 years behind bars.
According to court records, there were two victims. One told investigators Householder came into her room in May or June 2017 and groped her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Sgt. Todd Battershell of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The second victim told investigators she was ill when she was in her mother's bed, and Householder got into the bed after her mother had gone to work. Householder then fondled her before she ran to her own bed, court documents said.
Householder also had a habit of groping her while they lived in Allen County, in the latter half of the last decade, she told investigators.