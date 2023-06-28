Allen Superior Court has publicly posted online more than 100 documents pertaining to a murder case stemming from the deaths of two Delphi teen girls in 2017.
Documents include subpoenas, motions from attorneys and exhibits presumably set to be used in a trial against Richard Allen, 50, the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
The two girls were found by the Monon High Bridge Trail, which is part of the Delphi Historic Trails in Carroll County.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull, who is overseeing the case, ruled today that certain documents in the case be released to the public because "the public interest is best served by transparency," according to the order.
The decision was supported by the prosecution and defense, who agreed on certain exceptions to what would be released. That includes an unredacted probable cause affidavit, names of juvenile witnesses and transport orders.
Defense Ex Parte Motions and related orders will also remain confidential because of established case law, according to the order. To ease the burden on the Carroll County Circuit Court clerk, the order required Allen Superior Court Administrator John McGauley to release the documents.
The newly released documents can be found at https://allensuperiorcourt.us/delphi/.
Gull was selected to oversee the case by the Indiana Supreme Court a few days after Allen was arrested. The move came after Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from the case.
The 15-day trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8. Jurors will either be selected from Allen County or St. Joseph County, according to a January court document.