The new members of the Arbuckle family slam their own foam gavels as Judge Lori K. Morgan brought hers down to officially mark their adoption. Family members are, front from left, Xalen, 7; dad Matt Arbuckle; Xyler, 10; Xelilah, 5; and mom Katrina Arbuckle. In the back are their new older siblings, Grant and Amber Arbuckle.