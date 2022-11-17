More than 40 children are receiving new families at the Allen County Courthouse today in a series of hearings and celebrations marking the 16th annual National Adoption Day.
Allen Superior Judge Lori K. Morgan, who handled the legal procedures, said she loves putting forever families together.
Outside her courtroom, families with children dressed in their best clothes waited, posed for photos and petted comfort dogs brought by Three Rivers Visiting Dogs.
The courthouse was decked out for a celebration with banners hanging, refreshments and swag bags for the kids, creating a festive atmosphere.
Cesar Tapia, who adopted his wife Shelby Tapia’s son Braiden, 10, said that kids usually think of court as something scary, so the festivities were nice.
“They’ve done a really good job making the kids feel special,” he said.
At a morning hearing, three children joined the Arbuckle family -- Xyler, 10; Xalen, 7; and Xelilah, 5. The three lived with them as foster children since March 2021.
“We’re officially the family we always were,” said mother Katrina Arbuckle after the adoption became official.
National Adoption Day is officially Saturday.