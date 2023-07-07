A Fort Wayne tattoo shop has raised almost $25,000 to rebuild after a fire gutted the building.
A June 30 fire at Freedom Tattoo, whose artists are known for their traditional style, destroyed most of the building and its contents, said Aaron Lassandro, one of the shop’s four owners.
“Whatever wasn’t damaged by the fire was damaged by the water, and whatever wasn’t damaged by the water is now damaged by the mold from it sitting there,” he said. “We’re sure some things here and there are salvageable and doable, but we almost have to completely start over.”
Lassandro said the shop’s GoFundMe fundraiser goal, $80,000, is a fair representation of what will be needed to get back up and running.
One shop employee estimated he would need about $7,000 to replace what he lost in the blaze, but Lassandro said that would cover only the basics.
“He’s not even looking to get back his complete setup of inks, his complete setup of machines and needles, you know,” Lassando said. “That’s just him trying to get started.”
With six artists, both owners and employees, just getting the basic needs will consume half of that fundraising goal, he said. It would not cover new flooring, walls, counters or irreplaceable original 1960s artworks that were lost in the blaze.
Jessica Friskney, another co-owner of the shop, said that’s why the team immediately made a game plan.
“Since last week, we’ve been on the phone non-stop, emailing resources, contacting family. And we’ve created a GoFundMe because we found out pretty early on that insurance can only do so much,” Friskney said in an email. “That being said, our incredible community is really pulling together for us.”
Lassandro and Friskney said the loss was devastating.
“This is a place where we spent more time in than we did our own homes. Just yesterday, we were finally able to go into the building and really assess the damages, and see it in a clear light,” Friskney said Friday. “It’s been a week now since everything happened, but seeing our shop in that state was honestly soul crushing. It reopened that wound for all of us.”
Adam O’Connor, Fort Wayne Fire Department deputy chief, said the agency is investigating the incident as an “intentionally set fire.” The investigation will entail reviewing video and interviewing witnesses and potential suspects.
Lassandro said his understanding is that a person was seen on camera kicking the door of the shop in, pouring gasoline on the floor and lighting it on fire.
“They left the can and everything,” he said.
O’Connor said he was unsure if a fire at Twenty Past Four & More, a tobacco shop three minutes down the road from Freedom Tattoo, was also being investigated as an arson. Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Friskney said that although the tattoo shop owners’ main concern is rebuilding, questions about the reason behind the fire remain.
“We’re a small, charitable, queer-owned, all-inclusive, positive-thinking studio,” she said. “The motive behind this incident blows my mind. In my 13 years of tattooing, I have never been the type of person to have someone harbor this much ill-will towards me or my business.”
But, Friskney said, the support for the shop has been amazing.
“We try really hard to make a difference in our community, and I feel like they see that,” she said.
“We’ve had a downpour of support, whether it be people offering their tradesmanship or offering donations.”
Friskney said the future looks bright with the help already offered to them.
“We’re going to have a lot of hands helping rebuild our business,” she said. “Contractors, electricians, restoration companies – they’ve all reached out. Despite us being busy, we’ve seen every single message, and we’re on our knees with gratitude.”
Lassandro remains optimistic despite the tough times they are now facing.
“We know we’re going to build the shop back up,” he said. “It’s going to be twice as fun, twice as cool and everything is going to work out.”