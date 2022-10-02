One family still wants answers from the jail

Dan and Patty Foster’s son was found dead at Freimann Square more than four years ago, but they still don’t have answers and are frustrated with the Allen County Jail.
Although Zachary Foster’s body was found in a fountain at the downtown park about a block from the jail, the autopsy that followed his Sept. 20, 2018, death showed no water in his lungs, which would have indicated he drowned. And the autopsy showed no drugs in system besides his usual medicines.
The confusing thing for his parents was that he wasn’t in the jail waiting for his next hearing, which was set for Sept. 26, 2018.
“When we got a call from the police that he was dead, he was not supposed to be out,” Patty Foster said.
In a Freimann Square garbage can not far from his body, police found a backpack stuffed with copies of requests Foster made at the jail for necessities. One request was for his medication for bipolar disorder, which he received after 22 days, and another was for New Balance shoes to ease his foot problem.
His medicines were also in the backpack, as were three cellphones. His parents said he never used those phones to call them on release like he usually did.
When asked for comments on complaints about jail conditions, Allen County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Adam Griffith said the sheriff’s office won’t comment on them because some may be in litigation. The Fosters have pursued a lawsuit over the case, although it’s dormant now.
Further clarification on this case was not provided by the sheriff’s department.
Despite a legal request to the county from the Fosters’ attorney that the jail needed to keep video footage of their 40-year-old son leaving the jail, the video was not saved, the couple said.
The Fosters feel they saw a steady decline in the jail’s care for its prisoners during the 25 years their son was in and out for substance abuse problems – until he was found dead.
The year before his death, he’d been arrested on a warrant the day after he’d been released from the hospital following foot surgery for osteomyelitis, inflammation or swelling in the bone.
Despite his having three antibiotics with him for the infection that caused the disease, the staff at the jail told the Fosters they couldn’t give Zachary medication that was prescribed outside the jail.
His parents also said that jail personnel didn’t have a doctor prescribe anything. They said they had to get Zachary’s surgeon to call the jail and tell them his death would be on the jail officials’ heads if he didn’t receive the necessary antibiotics as prescribed.
“We had to fight tooth and nail to get him lifesaving treatment,” Patty said. Because his bones had crumbled, he walked with a limp, she added.
They also had trouble over the years getting him the medicines he needed for his bipolar disorder, which started as a teen and the Fosters said led to his troubles with the law and eventual substance abuse.
Seeing a video of him going through the process of being checked out of the jail would give the Fosters peace of mind that the staff was not trying to cover up anything, either through intent or negligence.
“There are so many unanswered questions,” Patty Foster said.