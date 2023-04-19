A man will no longer be a co-defendant in a murder trial next week after signing a plea agreement Wednesday.
Terry Smith Jr., 36, was originally charged with murder alongside Ajaylan Shabazz, 26, after 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris was found dead in a bathtub at the Suburban Inn, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., on May 10, 2021.
As part of a plea agreement, Smith admitted to felony aggravated battery and will be required to testify against Shabazz in his jury trial, which is scheduled to start Tuesday. If Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepts the plea deal and Smith complies with the terms, he will be sentenced May 26 to 12 years in prison.
The prison time will run consecutively to a nine-year sentence for an armed robbery that happened hours after the murder. Three years of that sentence are suspended, which means Smith would spend a combined 18 years in prison.
This is the second time Smith has been offered a plea agreement, after rejecting an offer last April. But Smith isn’t the only one in this case who has previously had a plea agreement on the table.
Shabazz signed a nearly identical agreement in May in which he agreed to testify against Smith in exchange for his murder charge being dropped. For his cooperation, Shabazz would have pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and served 12 years in prison.
Shabazz’s agreement was approved by Zent but was later nullified after the defendant wrote a letter to the judge. He asked Zent to retract his plea because he signed the agreement out of fear of losing at trial but then regretted it because the plea would “ultimately send an innocent man to prison.”
“Terry Smith Jr. did not kill Tiffany Ferris; Ariona Darling did,” Shabazz said in the letter to Zent.
Darling, 18, was found dead in the Allen County Jail on June 27, 2021. She was being held on felony charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. Her death was ruled a suicide. She was never charged in the murder case.
An inmate at the Allen County Jail told police that Shabazz told him Smith did not do anything except for carrying Ferris into the bathroom, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Detective Matthew Cline. The witness said Shabazz told him Darling beat the victim up because Ferris was talking about Shabazz.
When he realized Darling beat up Ferris, Shabazz told her she needed to finish the job, the witness told police. Shabazz allegedly told the witness that he and Smith picked up Ferris and carried her to the bathroom where Darling held her head underwater.
A probable cause affidavit in Smith’s case, also written by Cline, tells a different story.
A woman, who said she was forced by Smith to participate in the murder, told police that he was beating Ferris for stealing and using his narcotics, according to court documents. Smith then allegedly ordered the woman to tape up Ferris’ arms, and he held her head underwater until she died.
The woman said Smith then staged the scene to make it look like Ferris had overdosed by placing drug paraphernalia in the bathroom, cutting out pieces of carpet with blood on them and burning the tape that was used to tie Ferris up.
Cline said the crime scene was consistent with the woman’s statement.