One of two men charged in the 2021 murder of a woman found dead in a motel bathtub pleaded guilty today to aggravated battery for the dismissal of his murder charge.
Terry Smith Jr., 36, was originally charged with murder alongside Ajaylan Shabazz, 26, after 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris was found at the Suburban Inn, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W.
As part of a plea agreement with the Allen County prosecutor's office, Smith will be required to testify against Shabazz in his jury trial scheduled to start Tuesday. If Allen Superior Judge David Zent accepts the plea agreement and Smith complies with the terms of his agreement, he will be sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The prison time will run consecutively with a nine-year sentence for armed robbery. Three years of that sentence are suspended, meaning Smith would spend a combined 18 years in prison.
A witness told police Smith became angry with Ferris for allegedly stealing and using his narcotics and began hitting her, according to court documents. Smith then allegedly ordered the witness to tape up Ferris' arms and held her head under water until she was deceased before staging the scene to look like an overdose.
Det. Matthew Cline, of the Fort Wayne Police Department said the "crime scene was thoroughly documented and was very consistent" with the witness' statement in a sworn affidavit filed with the court.