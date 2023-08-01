Phone records tie the third and fourth suspects to a 40-year-old man’s shooting death near Lower Huntington Road, newly released court documents show.
Samuel Evans IV, 23, and Jesse Shears, 29, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Dennis Starr, who was gunned down at the intersection of Lower Huntington and Kruge Drive early July 25. The two men were arrested after Samuel Evans III, 50, and Lexus Evans, 25, were charged Wednesday with murder in Starr’s shooting.
Phone records from Shears and Samuel Evans IV the day of the shooting showed the men traveling to Fort Wayne from a city that was redacted in court records about 2:30 a.m. and arriving back at their original location about 8 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Ben MacDonald.
Phone records also placed Samuel Evans III in areas that police have connected to the shooting, records show. Lexus Evans allegedly told police that she, her son and a person unnamed in court documents were with her father at the time of the shooting.
Using surveillance footage from the area, police also spotted a 2018 Jeep Renegade in the same area as Starr’s vehicle in the minutes leading up to the shooting, records show. Later, they connected the Jeep to Samuel Evans III.
Police gathered details of a fight that led Lexus Evans to kick Starr out of their shared living space, court documents show.
A witness told police that Starr came to his apartment after Lexus Evans kicked him out. When Starr got to the man’s apartment, he had a black eye, records show. The witness said Starr told him Lexus Evans “blindsided him.”
Lexus Evans told police she was with Starr at a cookout in Decatur when she was jumped by his friends in front of her 4-year-old son, records show. Starr had left before she was jumped, Lexus Evans said, and when he returned, he told the people assaulting her that it was enough and they stopped.
When they went home, Lexus Evans said she would not allow Starr in the apartment, records show. The defendant said she was not sure where he went and that she had not talked to him since.
When police arrested Samuel Evans IV and Shears, they found 5.7 mm shell casings in the backyard of the home, court documents show. The “rare ammunition” was the only type used in the shooting.