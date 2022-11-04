One of the men accused of killing a 35-year-old woman in a Fort Wayne hotel last year had his plea agreement cancelled and now faces a murder charge in a trial.
Allen Superior Judge David Zent on Friday allowed Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, of Fort Wayne to withdraw the plea he made to felony aggravated battery in the death of Decatur resident Tiffany Ferris on May 10, 2021.
Shabazz, also known as Jaylan Shabazz, had faced a 12-year sentence as part of the agreement he signed in late May. He claimed that keeping up his end of the agreement would have forced him to lie in court.
If Zent had accepted the plea, the prosecution would have dropped a murder charge against Shabazz in exchange for his testimony against Terry Smith Jr., 35.
Now Shabazz will likely have a joint trial with Smith, who’s accused of beating Ferris and drowning her in a bathtub at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Fort Wayne’s north side. Smith, of Bluffton, is charged with murder but not with aggravated battery like Shabazz is.
After Zent allowed the plea to be rescinded, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge asked that the Shabazz and Smith cases be tied together. Zent set a hearing for that request on Nov. 28. Smith’s trial is scheduled for April 25 to April 28.
Shabazz requested his plea be dropped in a letter to Zent on Aug. 5. He said he couldn’t accept the plea agreement because it required him to testify against Smith, who is accused of killing Ferris because he believed she stole narcotics from him and used them, according to court records.
In the letter, Shabazz accused a third person at the hotel, Ariona Paige Darling, of killing Ferris. Darling, who was 18, died in the Allen County Jail in late June 2021 while held on felony charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement. The Allen County coroner ruled her death a suicide.
“I signed my plea out of fear of losing at trial and spending the rest of my life in prison,” Shabazz said in his letter. “I know the fact that I signed a plea that would ultimately send an innocent man to prison was wrong, but going along with it all the way to trial would be worse.”
Defense attorney Robert Scremin said judges usually don’t allow defendants to withdraw pleas. However, Shabazz’s refusal to testify against Smith voided the agreement.
When Shabazz pleaded guilty in court in May, he admitted to picking up Ferris and acknowledged she was killed later.
Smith, Shabazz and Darling took Ferris into a storage room at the hotel to assault her between 1:22 and 8:48 a.m., accessing the room through a window, according to court records. After she was killed, Smith tried to make it look like Ferris had overdosed, then took the victim’s clothes, documents said.
Smith and Shabazz have already pleaded guilty in the armed robbery that Darling was being held for and which happened shortly after Ferris’ death.
Shabazz pleaded guilty to armed robbery in a hold-up at Hawthorn Suites later on the morning of May 10, 2021. He was sentenced in April to 10 years, with three years suspended and seven years behind bars. Shabazz allegedly left his blood-stained shoes behind at the scene, having taken another pair during the robbery.
Court documents said Ferris' DNA was found in the blood on those shoes.
Smith pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced in July to nine years, with three years suspended and six years behind bars.