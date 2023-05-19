Fort Wayne police have arrested an 18-year-old man that investigators suspect has been involved in multiple recent shootings.
Daeshawn Jones was arrested Thursday and charged with felony intimidation and criminal recklessness for allegedly shooting at the family member of a murder victim on May 8.
The victim told police that he was walking back to his vehicle after dropping off his child at the Weisser Park Youth Center when he saw Jones walking toward him, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Matthew Cline.
Jones said an expletive about murder victim Johnny Yates before firing three shots at the victim, who was standing near his vehicle, which held two children, court documents said.
Yates was murdered in November during a gun trade, police have said. Lonnel Tinker, 18, was later convicted of the murder and sentenced to 65 years in prison.
During Tinker’s trial, Jones watched the court proceedings and threatened people on Facebook, the man told police. The victim had testified in the trial, court documents said.
The victim showed police screenshots of Facebook messages Jones, using a profile with a different name, had sent him after the shooting.
The profile also posted a news article about Tinker’s sentencing and said there would likely be another trial, according to court documents.
“We ain’t done yet,” the post said.
When Jones was apprehended and interviewed, he admitted to shooting the man at Weisser Park and recounted the same sequence of events as the victim, court records said.
The charges filed pertain only to the May 8 shooting, but a Fort Wayne Police Department news release said Friday that Jones is a suspect in other shootings. Police found multiple weapons when they arrested Jones, the news release said.
The Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Narcotics Division, Aerial Support Unit, Crime Scene Management and the Allen County prosecutor’s office assisted in the investigation.
Corryn Brock of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.