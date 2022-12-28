A Fort Wayne man who received a felony charge of armed robbery Tuesday for holding up an IHOP with a knife also faces two additional felonies for allegedly robbing a Walgreens and Marathon station.
Ian C. Bazur-Persing, 41, was arrested Saturday after police were called about 1 p.m. to the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road where an armed man had the manager at knifepoint.
If convicted of armed robbery, he could serve between three and 16 years in prison for the IHOP theft alone.
A witness told police Bazur-Persing ordered food from the restaurant and asked to speak to the manager after receiving food in to-go bags.
When the witness arrived at the register “expecting a complaint about the facility or service,” Bazur-Persing pulled out a knife and asked for money, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
After handing Bazur-Persing approximately $325 from the register, the witness said he asked where the safe was. The witness then showed Bazur-Persing and gave him an additional $100.
Another person confronted Bazur-Persing as he left the IHOP through its back door, and Bazur-Persing dropped the money on the ground as police arrived, according to the affidavit. Police returned the money to IHOP.
Police today said they believe Bazur-Persing was on a crime spree Saturday and also robbed a Walgreens, 6201 Stellhorn Road, at 1:30 a.m. and a Marathon station, 510 Lower Huntington Road, at 2:30 a.m.
Although a news release issued Monday by the Fort Wayne Police Department described Bazur-Persing as being armed with an ax and a knife, the affidavit does not mention an ax.
Bazur-Persing told police he wished the IHOP manager a blessed year and said he didn’t mean him any harm before demanding money.
He wanted to do things “peacefully and quietly,” Bazur-Persing told police. According to the affidavit, Bazur-Persing said he did it “because he wanted the money.”
At an initial hearing Tuesday, Magistrate John Bohdan placed Bazur-Persing on a 72-hour hold and set his bond at $30,000. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday.