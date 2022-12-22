A Fort Wayne man is charged with attempted murder and is wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with a Oct. 9 shooting.
Gregory Montgomery, 54, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of the felony. The Allen County prosecutor’s office on Wednesday also filed a sentence enhancement with the charge for using a gun during commission of a felony, which could add another 20 years to a sentence if he’s found guilty.
The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard, according to the probable cause affidavit. The apartment complex’s surveillance video recorded the shooting.
The victim was leaning against a disabled gray Pontiac Grand Prix in the parking lot, waiting for assistance, when a gray Hyundai Sonata registered to Montgomery pulled into its usual parking place, court records state. A man police later identified as Montgomery and another man with a limp got out of the car and walked toward the victim.
Surveillance video showed that the man who police identified as Montgomery held up his left hand while it was in his pocket and shot at the other man four to five times, court records state. The victim and the person who owned the disabled car told the police they knew no reason for the shooting.
After the first shot, Montgomery said, “I got four more,” the victim told police.
The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Before the ambulance left with him, the man pointed out which car the men exited.
Montgomery and the other man walked into an apartment building, the probable cause affidavit said. Surveillance footage showed Montgomery walking slowly with a gun in his left hand, which he placed back in his left pocket. Police were able to match Montgomery’s face from the video to a photo they acquired from an electronic database.
The apartment complex manager said Montgomery wasn’t named on a lease but claimed to be caregiver for the other man.
A search by warrant of the other man’s apartment turned up a jacket similar to the one worn by the shooter in the video. It had holes consistent with a handgun being discharged from the left pocket, court documents state.
A search by warrant of Montgomery’s car turned up eight .38 special Federal cartridges commonly used in revolvers, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Montgomery wasn’t in Allen County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, and there’s no bond amount listed in court records for when he’s arrested.