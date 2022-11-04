What a new jail for Allen County might look like came into sharper focus Friday during the weekly meeting of the Allen County Commissioners.
Cory Miller of Elevatus, the Fort Wayne architectural firm chosen for preliminary design work on the jail, presented for the first time an illustrated report showing possible renderings of the jail’s interior and exterior.
The plans shown during the commissioners’ jail update are tentative and conceptual, Miller stressed, but they indicate the thinking going into the project.
Among key features: the living units are designed as “pods” that arrange inmate cells around a central square “command area” like spokes of a bicycle wheel, with one- and two-person cells at the outside edge.
The pods would be self-contained, with each having indoor and outdoor recreation areas, so inmates would not have to be escorted or transported to other areas. Dayrooms would fill the area between the spokes
Time and space for recreation are among the deficiencies cited by federal Judge Damon Leichty in his March ruling that the current jail is violating inmates’ constitutional rights.
The new facility will likely be designed with space for 1,100 inmates, but it could be expanded by additional pods, Miller said.
He added the facility would likely be one story to eliminate difficulty with navigating security on multiple levels.
“It won’t be 10 stories tall,” he said of the jail building. “Operationally, going vertical is a problem. ... It will be low profile.”
Although a rendering shows the facility on the disputed site at Adams Center and East Paulding roads, Miller said that was for convenience only. The commissioners are still considering four sites, and the facility shown “would work on any of them,” Miller told The Journal Gazette after the presentation.
He said the 60 acres proposed by the commissioners takes future needs into consideration.
“We want to be able to double the size of the facility on the (same) property,” Miller said.
Other features shown include a medical facility/clinic within each pod and in a separate area, possibly with capability for dental services, imaging, pharmacy needs, and physical and occupational therapy.
The facility also would have space for offices for sheriff’s department staff, a separate intake and release unit for those high-traffic functions, and space for food, laundry and storage for inmates’ possessions.
Those with mental health needs would be handled separately from other inmates, who would be split into classifications by jail staff, Miller said.
It’s still unclear, he said, whether those with addictions would be classified as mental health clients. Mental health inmates would have separate, but similar, living arrangements.
State funding and classification decision will likely depend on state decisions, Miller said. More information about funding would likely be available by early 2023, he said, adding that some of the design considerations were based on a smaller-scale jail Elevatus designed in Adams County.
The commissioners didn’t share their opinions on the design.
Commissioner Therese Brown reported that she had recently attended two statewide meetings on state mental health initiatives that might provide more assistance on the mental health and addiction aspects of any new jail proposal.
The PowerPoint presentation can be seen on the Allen County Government page on Facebook and at https://www.allencounty.us/images/Design_Components.pdf.