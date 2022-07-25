Veronica Weaver spoke up Sunday when a mostly Black audience turned the focus of a forum about the Allen County public defender’s office to race and equity issues.
The 27-year-old public defender told about 30 people seated inside a church on Hessen Cassel Road that she not only has ties to southeast Fort Wayne, but she also has family members in the criminal justice system. And, Weaver said, she might look white, but she is biracial. Her mother is Mexican.
Weaver, who previously was a prosecutor, said her background helps her empathize with her clients as a public defender.
The audience at The Temple, a nondenominational church, appeared eager to further diversify the public defender’s office, which was mostly represented by white panelists.
“Let’s mix it up,” said Timothy Russell, who moderated the two-hour community forum hosted by the local NAACP branch to help rebuild trust in William Lebrato, the county’s chief public defender, and his team.
Lebrato said he would like to hold more forums on a somewhat regular basis.
“All we can do is address the concerns and complaints and do the best we can to fix those concerns and complaints,” Lebrato said. “We came here today to let you know that we’re willing to do that. We’re trying to do that.”
Those concerns included questions about whether local public defenders zealously represent clients as opposed to recommending plea deals. Some comments centered on the systemic lack of equity in sentencing, based on race.
Lebrato was suspended briefly this year from his salaried position after someone anonymously alleged he was not spending enough time doing his job, officials have said.
Paulette Nellems, a Democrat running for the Allen County Council District 1 seat in November, pressed the panel for details.
“I feel like we have a right to know,” she said, adding it creates a sense of distrust, especially when the jail is filled with “more people who look like us.”
Lebrato deferred to John Surbeck, a retired Allen Superior Court judge, to address Nellems’ concerns. Surbeck was one of the Allen County Public Defender Board members who voted in February to reinstate Lebrato. Surbeck said Lebrato’s suspension was based on the anonymous complaint, and it was determined neither the performance of his duties nor the interests of his clients were affected.
Lebrato repeatedly encouraged forum attendees to call him if they have a problem or questions.
But some problems – such as building diversity on staff – might be more difficult than others to solve. He said there’s a lack of attorneys in general.
Larry Gist, NAACP president, described the forum as productive but said the community will continue to hold the public defender’s office accountable.
“We are watching you,” he said afterward.