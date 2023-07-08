A local developer and restaurateur is suing the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, describing the officials’ decision that blocked his planned restaurant as “arbitrary and capricious.”
The Plan Commission’s attorney has responded, filing paperwork last week that argues the developer didn’t meet the legal burden of necessary to overturn the commission’s decision. A Sept. 5 hearing on the issue has been scheduled in Allen Superior Court.
The saga dates back more than four years and includes two instances when Martin Quintana forged ahead with building plans and later sought – and received – forgiveness from the Plan Commission rather than securing permission up front.
But commission members balked when Quintana sought to revise restrictions in a formal agreement his attorney had reached with a representative for Covington Creek Condominiums about what types of businesses could lease space in a retail center. Although the Covington Creek residents agreed to the revision, Plan Commission members said they wouldn’t have recommended the project for City Council approval in 2019 without that negotiated agreement in place.
Approving an amendment would be a sign to other developers that following planning processes doesn’t really matter, commission member Judi Wire said during the November meeting.
Quintana, who is represented by local attorney James Federoff, alleges in the court filing that the Plan Commission exceeded its authority when it denied his bid to change the previous agreement with neighbors to allow a Famous Taco sit-down restaurant to operate in the 6600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.
The lawsuit requests transcripts from the commission’s meetings leading up to the decision and the names and addresses of those who spoke at a public hearing.
Attorneys for both parties are on vacation and unavailable for comment this month.
Quintana applied four years ago for a permit to build a garage onto a home at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd. The result was an 8,820-square-foot addition with no windows but with two bathrooms and a laundry room. Some speculated at the time that the space was originally designed to house undocumented workers employed by Quintana’s multiple Mexican restaurants.
After an anonymous complaint drew attention to the unusual residential “garage,” which was the size of 1 1/2 basketball courts and had with only one garage bay, the Allen County Building Department issued a stop-work order in 2019.
Quintana then requested in June 2019 that the property be rezoned from residential to commercial. He also sought a waiver because the building violated existing standards specifying how far away a commercial building must be from the property line. In shifting his written plans from residential to commercial, Quintana said he wanted to open a Famous Taco restaurant and provide space for four retail tenants.
Quintana’s stated plans changed again by Aug. 12, 2019, when his representatives said the building would be enlarged to 11,800 square feet and house four retail units that would likely be a mix of personal and professional service providers and lower-volume retail. Physical therapy providers and a mattress store were said to be interested in the spaces.
A sit-down restaurant was not being planned, Quintana’s representatives said, but a Subway-style sandwich shop without a drive-thru window or outdoor seating might be considered.
Neighbors in the Covington Creek and Brierwood Hills neighborhoods expressed concerns about increased light, noise and traffic at the Quintana-owned site – after his commercial ambitions were made public.
Quintana’s attorney and a representative for Covington Creek negotiated a written commitment to that would limit the types of business that could lease space, the operating hours of those businesses and the hours when deliveries and trash collection could be made. That agreement would bind any future land owner to the restrictions, not just Quintana. Also, Quintana agreed to add trees, a fence, an earthen mound and landscaping behind the building to shield it from neighboring residences.
Both requests were granted by Fort Wayne City Council in September 2019 – but not without some controversy.
The late John Caywood, who was Allen County’s building commissioner in 2019, told The Journal Gazette at the time that some business owners initially represent a proposed structure as residential because meeting commercial building codes is more expensive.
Commercial construction permits are also more expensive, he said.
By September 2022, Quintana again changed plans for the property.
He asked to modify the written agreement with neighbors regarding allowable tenants and uses so he could open a Famous Taco sit-down restaurant. In fact, he installed signs on the property before receiving a response to his request, once again jumping ahead of city officials’ process.
On Nov. 14, the Plan Commission rejected the request to change the agreement by a vote of 5-2 with one abstention.
Robert Eherenman, the Plan Commission’s attorney, argued in the June 27 court filing that Quintana’s legal argument is based on two false premises: that he is absolutely entitled to change the zoning restrictions in the written commitment as long as the condominium association approved the change to its private covenant rights and that the amendment was only a clarification and not a material change to the zoning restrictions.
Because the Plan Commission is an administrative agency with expertise in zoning issues, its decision is presumed to be correct and cannot be overruled by a court – except in specific circumstances that don’t apply in this case, Eherenman argues.
“It is Quintana’s burden to overcome this presumption,” the filing argues.