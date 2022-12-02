Indiana’s new abortion ban, already blocked by one injunction, was placed on hold again Friday by an Indianapolis judge.
Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch granted a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing Senate Enrolled Act 1, which would ban almost all abortion services with few exceptions.
Welch wrote that the law “substantially burdens the religious exercise” of the plaintiffs, adding that the ban “is not the least restrictive means to achieve a compelling governmental interest.”
The lawsuit was filed in September on behalf of five anonymous women and a group called Hoosier Jews for Choice. They argued the abortion ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which filed the lawsuit, the plaintiffs represent faiths including Judaism, Islam and independent spiritual belief systems.
In her decision, Welch ruled that the plaintiffs will suffer “irreparable harm” and that public interest “will not be disserved” by granting the injunction, which she wrote will “maintain the status quo.”
The ACLU celebrated its victory Friday, and the group’s legal director said the ACLU will continue to fight the ban “until it is blocked for good.”
“Abortion is legal in Indiana today,” Indiana ACLU legal director Ken Falk said. “This preliminary injunction acts as a second layer of protection, ensuring the rights of Hoosiers on the grounds of religious freedom.”
The abortion ban has been blocked since September, when Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the law in a separate lawsuit.
That suit, also filed by the ACLU, argued on behalf of a group of abortion providers that Senate Enrolled Act 1 violates the state constitution’s equal privileges protections and its right to privacy.
In October, the Indiana Supreme Court denied the state’s motion to remove the injunction, allowing it to remain in place until it hears the case.
The court agreed to hear the case directly, bypassing the state’s Court of Appeals, and oral arguments are scheduled for Jan. 12.
The ban was passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated legislature during a special session this summer and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in early August.
Under Senate Enrolled Act 1, abortion would be banned except for narrow exceptions, including cases of rape or incest with a 10-week time limit. It would also allow doctors to provide abortion services when the pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to the pregnant woman, as well as when the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly within the first 20 weeks.
Under the two injunctions, however, abortion remains legal up to 20 weeks post-fertilization as allowed under previous state law.