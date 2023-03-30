After four months of attending a substance abuse recovery program, eight men walked away Thursday with skills to guide them through continued success.
The Jail Chemical Addictions Program accepts – and continues to work with – only those individuals deemed ready to recover from their addictions, offering no incentives but the hope for a better future.
Surrounded by supporters at their graduation ceremony in the Allen County Courthouse, Terry Briggs, Zachary Campbell, Jerome Gardner, Jaron Bragg, Josh Donat, Lawrence Evans , Kendrick Green and Michael Coleman each shared something they were grateful for from the program. Their appreciations included a closer relationship with God, the chance to help shape the program for future classes and a special person who guided them in the process.
Campbell shared that he had been through multiple substance abuse programs before the Jail Chemical Addictions Program but found no success in them. When he found himself in the Allen County Jail, he was looking at repeating history.
"My exit plan was going to be a return plan real fast," Campbell said.
But then he was accepted into the second class of the newly implemented program. When Campbell started, he was joined by seven other men of different races, backgrounds and ages who all shared his common goal of recovery.
Gardner, another graduate, said the program goes beyond addiction and helps participants address other issues that might contribute to their habit.
"From my perspective, JCAP is a program that helps others with the addiction, and not only addiction but helps them with life skills," he said. "They don't want perfect, but we can always rebound from those mistakes."
The program had different highlights for each of the graduates – a friend to walk with through recovery, not becoming a statistic for drug abuse or becoming a better father - and was a 50/50 mix of life skills and recovery, according to program coordinator Cpl. Keely Ray.
Part of that mix included hand-picked facilitators who could help the men set their sights on a better future.
"The best part of the program for me has been the facilitators that come in and show they actually care about us. They show us that they trust us," Gardner said. "They don't look at us as inmates. They look at us as normal human beings and let us know it'll be okay."
"They meet these guys where they're at and with what they need," Ray said about the facilitators she chose.
Seeing the men come out on the other side of the four-month program was bittersweet for her.
"The individuals that I brought in were broken, they were down on themselves. They didn't have any desires. So to watch them grow and develop and succeed and get that confidence today, that's great," Ray said.
As the second graduating class, the men will help shape the future of the program and set the standard for those who follow in their footsteps.
"We challenged each other to be better than we were yesterday and set the standard high because we don't want to see this program fail," Gardner said. "We know it works. If you really put the effort in, this program really works."