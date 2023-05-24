A federal judge has ordered the state of Indiana's TikTok lawsuit to be sent back to the Allen Superior Court because she didn't find a federal issue in the complaint.
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana Judge Holly Brady, who penned the opinion and order, criticized the complaint's length and contents. She said of the 51-page complaint, only 15 paragraphs and two pages addressed the actual legal claim.
Brady said she did not fault the defendants, TikTok Inc., and its parent company, ByteDance Inc., for the "jurisdictional maneuvering." However, the case should not have been sent to federal court to begin with, she added.
Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay said earlier this month that the local court lacked jurisdiction over TikTok and its parent company in an order that removed the case and denied the state's request. Because Bobay said the court lacked jurisdiction, he also ruled the state was not entitled to the request.
Brady disagreed with Bobay's order. She said because of the state's inclusion of extraneous information, the defendants were able argue the case is governed by federal common law.
"Had Indiana filed short and plain statement of its claim, this case would have stayed in the Allen County, Indiana, Superior Court where it was filed," Brady wrote.
Ultimately, Brady found that the case had no reason to be removed a higher court because she found that the state's lawsuit doesn't include a fundamental federal issue. The state claims TikTok did not properly disclose to its users the truth about what happens with their data.
"That one sentence thesis statement is then stretched into a work longer than Kafka’s 'The Metamorphosis,' " she said in the order.
Brady then says the complaint described a span of information gathered by the TikTok app, connections between the app's parent company and the Chinese Government and how, in the state's view, that information is assumed to be accessible by China and the Communist Party. After reading through most of the complaint, though, the state's claim can be found, she said.
"On page 47, Indiana finally states its one claim: that Defendants have violated Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act," Brady said.
The next hearing in the Allen Superior Court is slated for June 6.