On April 21, Alesha Lynn Miller pleaded guilty to three felonies in the beating death of her stepson, but now she wants to back out.
In a letter sent to Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull last week, Miller wrote she was not “in my right frame of mind” when signing the plea agreement and consenting to it in court. She wrote that she hadn’t been in the right frame of mind for seven months since the Dec. 18 death of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross.
The 30-year-old Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent and is set to be sentenced to 30 years on Dec. 30.
Gull will likely decide whether to allow Miller to rescind her guilty pleas.
“I feel I have made rash decisions in my case without even thinking,” Miller said in her letter, filed with the court July 26. She wrote that she has since had time to understand what she accepted and discuss things with her family and that she thought the 30 years was a cap on her sentence, not the sentence itself.
She also said she was only told she’d be pleading to the aggravated battery plea and found out about the other two charges when it came time to sign the agreement.
“I felt very pressured into that since I was told at the last minute,” she wrote.
“I have been able to think clearly for once,” she said. “I don’t believe this plea is in my best interest to accept and continue with.”
In the letter, Miller said that she had asked three weeks earlier for another public defender because she felt her attorney didn’t have her best interests at heart. Miller’s public defender, Ryan Gardner, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Miller was charged with four felonies. The two higher felonies, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, each carry a sentence of 20 to 40 years. The two lower felonies, both neglect of a dependent, carry sentences of six months to 18 months each.
Miller and Elijah’s mother, Jenna M. Miller, 37, brought the boy to Lutheran Downtown Hospital at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 18. Medical staffers applied lifesaving measures but pronounced the child dead at 2:09 a.m.
The women, who were married, originally told the police that they were at a company Christmas party when they got a call about a fight between Elijah and an older brother.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in a probable cause affidavit he saw multiple bruises on the boy’s face, back of his arms, shoulders, lower back and buttocks. The boy also had visible bruises and swelling on his shoulders.
Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, the county coroner, ruled the death a homicide and determined that Elijah died of multiple blunt force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, which is a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.
Alesha Miller’s plea agreement also required her to testify against Jenna Miller, who’s scheduled for a jury trial the week of Nov. 29.
In the letter to the judge, Miller said that she blacked out that night and can’t remember it, although she is sure she hurt Elijah.
“I’m not a reliable witness to testify against Jenna Miller,” she said. “I want to be honest and take responsibility because Elijah deserves that, but I also want a fair chance as well.”
Jenna Miller is charged with four felonies: two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two counts of neglect of a dependent placing the dependent in a dangerous situation. She faces 20 to 40 years in prison each on the ones for neglect resulting in death and faces six months to 18 months each on the lesser felonies.
Jenna Miller also filed for divorce Feb. 24, and the last hearing for it was held June 17.
Mike McAlexander, chief deputy prosecutor for Allen County, declined to comment on the case because it’s still in process.
“I presume this will be set for a hearing, and a judge will decide if it’s an appropriate motion,” McAlexander said.